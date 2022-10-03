Watch: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli salute David Miller after South Africa batter scripts history with fighting century

David Miller's lone warrior act was thoroughly appreciated by batting icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after South Africa were humbled by Suryakumar Yadav-starrer Team India in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Sunday. Half-centuries from Suryakumar and opener KL Rahul paved the way for Team India to secure a historic series win over the Proteas at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

While Rahul, Kohli and Suryakumar played match-altering knocks for India, an on-song Miller staged an impressive fightback for the Proteas in the high-scoring contest at Guwahati. The South African southpaw smashed an unbeaten century although his batting heroics went in vain as South Africa lost the series decider by 16 runs at Guwahati.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kohli's selfless gesture to Karthik after being stuck at 49 goes viral

With Miller playing a blinder of a knock against Team India in the 2nd T20I, Indian skipper Rohit and former captain Kohli were quick to acknowledge the batting brilliance of the Gujarat Titans (GT) superstar.

In a video shared by the official social media handle of the BCCI, Rohit and Kohli were seen appreciating Miller for his stupendous knock against Team India. “Appreciation all around for David Miller. But it's #TeamIndia who win the second #INDvSA T20I to take an unassailable lead in the series,” the BCCI captioned its post.

Appreciation all around for David Miller. 👏👏



But it's #TeamIndia who win the second #INDvSA T20I to take an unassailable lead in the series. 🙌 🙌



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/58z7VHliro pic.twitter.com/ShKkaF0inW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022

Miller smashed 106 off 47 balls against India in the recently concluded T20I between the two teams. The Proteas batter was supported by Quinton de Kock, who remained unbeaten on 69 off 48 balls. The memorable 174-run partnership by De Kock and Miller is the highest run-stand for the fourth wicket in the history of T20I cricket. Miller's batting masterclass lifted the Proteas to 221-3 in 20 overs. Miller also became the first player to score multiple centuries while batting at the No. 5 position in the shortest format of the game.

"It was a great wicket, and India put us under pressure from the start. We had to go from ball one and the freedom allowed us to express ourselves. It is raining out here and has been a bit wet (humidity). Was just taking as much water as possible," Miller said after the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON