Watch: Virat Kohli selflessly gestures Karthik to keep hitting despite being stuck at 49 in 2nd T20I; video goes viral

Team India produced a stunning batting performance to register a 16-run win against South Africa on Sunday, thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The win also meant Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to beat the Proteas in a home T20I series. After being invited to bat by Temba Bavuma, India put a strong score of 237/3 in 20 overs with brilliant contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (61), KL Rahul (57), Virat Kohli (49*), and Rohit Sharma (43).

South Africa fought valiantly in the run-chase, however, with David Miller smashing an incredible century (106* off 47 deliveries) while Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 69 off 48 balls. The Proteas could only reach 221/3, thus conceding the loss in Guwahati.

India's innings saw a flurry of boundaries across all corners of the ground and Suryakumar Yadav, in particular, unleashed mayhem on the South African bowlers; the batter smashed 54 off his 61 runs in boundaries with five fours and as many sixes. When Suryakumar departed in the 19th over of the game, Kohli took an aggressive approach and raced his way to 49 before the start of the final over.

Dinesh Karthik, however, was on the strike for the last over and began with a four off the second delivery against Kagiso Rabada. On the fourth ball of the over, Karthik took an aerial route as he dispatched the ball over deep square leg. The batter then approached Kohli as he required only one run to reach his fifty, but the former Indian captain, in a thoroughly selfless gesture, asked Karthik to remain on strike and finish the innings strongly.

Kohli's gesture towards Karthik went viral on social media immediately. Watch:

Karthik eventually smashed another six on the fifth delivery before taking a single on a bye to take India's score to 237/3.

Kohli made a blistering return to form last month in the Asia Cup; in his past ten innings, Kohli scored three half-centuries and a hundred against Afghanistan – his first-ever in T20Is.

India will return for the third and final T20I of the series on October 5 in Indore.

