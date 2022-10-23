Watch: Rohit Sharma comes running in, lifts and hugs Virat Kohli in million-dollar reaction after India beat Pakistan

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Run-machine Virat Kohli simply stamped his authority in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan to rescue Rohit Sharma's Team India in their high-profile opening fixture at the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday. Living up to his 'Chasemaster' tag in the blockbuster meeting between India and Pakistan, former Indian skipper Kohli played a gem of a knock as Team India battled past Pakistan in the final-over thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Playing one of the most memorable knocks against traditional rivals Pakistan, batting icon Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls to make sure India finish ahead of the Babar Azam-led side in their World Cup 2022 opener at the MCG. With Kohli guiding India to a thrilling win over Pakistan, India skipper Rohit came up with a priceless gesture while congratulating the batting icon for his match-winning knock.

Giving Kohli a tight hug, Rohit was also seen lifting Kohli after the former Indian skipper powered India to a thrilling win over Pakistan. The camaraderie between the two icons of the game soon became the talk of the town on social media. Talking about the match, Kohli smashed 82 off 53 balls while Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed 40 off 37 balls in India's World Cup opener against Pakistan at the MCG.

Kohli and Pandya stitched the highest partnership for any wicket for the Asian giants against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. The batting duo added 113 runs to stage India's incredible fightback against Pakistan. All-rounder Pandya also became the first Indian to smash 1,000 runs and take 50 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Asked to chase down the challenging total of 160-6 in 20 overs, India sealed the tie on the final ball of the innings. Ravichandran Ashwin scored the winning runs for India as Rohit-led Team India upstaged Pakistan by 4 wickets. Batting icon Kohli was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass.

"The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support," Kohli said after the match. Rohit-led Team India will meet the Netherlands in match No. 23 of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

