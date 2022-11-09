Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid's long chat with Adelaide pitch curator before semi-final vs England goes viral

The Adelaide Oval - the venue for the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 second semi-final - has unique playing dimensions. At 90 metres, it has one of the biggest straight boundaries in the world but the same however is not true for the square ones. Unlike the MCG in Melbourne, the square boundaries in Adelaide are targeted by the batters to get the maximum. And that is also one of the major reasons why multiple pitches are not used even during a tournament like the World Cup because too much deviation on either side of the central strip would leave one side of the boundary really short, providing an unfair advantage to certain type of batters. Therefore, India and England will not play the semi-final on an entirely fresh wicket. Yes, it will be watered and thoroughly rolled but it will be one of the pitches used during the Super 12 stage.

Could that be the reason behind India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid's long chat with the Adelaide pitch curator on Tuesday? One, of course, can't say with certainty but the conditions and pitch on offer have definitely kept both sides guessing. Only six times in the last 12 innings have batting teams crossed the 150-run mark in Adelaide but the vastly improving weather conditions - from damp, windy and cold to dry and sunny - could see a change in that.

During India's first optional practice session ahead of the semi-final, Dravid was the first to walk up to the centre strip. He had a close look and then indulged in a long conversation with the curator. If it plays anything like the last Super 12-stage matches between South Africa-Netherlands and Pakistan-Bangladesh, then India might consider using Yuzvendra Chahal. If not, there can be a case of persisting with Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik to counter the extra bounce.

Rohit Sharma, who hasn't been in the best of forms in this World Cup, soon to joined the discussion. In the video shared by journalist Vimal Kumar, Dravid and Rohit were seen having a long chat with the curator in fielding coach T Dilip's company.

Rohit was also seen shadow-practising a few shots while standing in the middle. If India want to get the better of Mark Wood, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid then Rohit Sharma's form at the top will be crucial. Afterall, it is not wise to always expect Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to bail the team out of trouble.

