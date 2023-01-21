Watch: Rohit Sharma's impromptu remark on Yuzvendra Chahal's 'future' leaves spinner gobsmacked and then in splits

Team India managed to beat New Zealand by a narrow margin after Shubman Gill's record knock of 208 in Hyderabad on Wednesday as the hosts, led by Rohit Sharma, now aim to wrap up the contest against the runners-up of the 2019 ODI World Cup. The two sides are slated to face each other in Raipur in the second tie of the three-match series, a venue which will be hosting it's first ever ODI match.

Ahead of the match, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to BCCI.tv to give a short tour of the Indian dressing room in Raipur, but it was the Indian skipper who stole the limelight with his impromptu appearance.

During the video, captioned "Inside #TeamIndia's dressing room in Raipur! A Chahal TV special" by BCCI's Twitter handle, the Indian leggie was seen taking about the massage table in the dressing room. "Yeh humara massage table hai. Jab bhi kisi ko back relief ya koi treatment chahiye hota hai, toh vo iss table pe hota hai. (This is our massage table. Whenever someone needs back relief or any kind of treatment, then it is given on this table)," he said.

Rohit suddenly walked in from behind, interrupted Chahal and said, "Acha future hai tera (Your future is bright). Chahal was first left gobsmacked as he shook hands with Rohit before being left in splits.

Chahal has so far played only one ODI match, against Sri Lanka in the three-match series, where picked a wicket. He was also benched for the ODI series opener against New Zealand.

