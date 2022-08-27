Watch: Rohit Sharma's never before seen reaction to Pakistan fan's 'rona aa raha hai' remark and hug request

What sets Rohit Sharma apart from the rest of his peers is his boy-next-door attitude. A minute of candid Rohit Sharma and you would forget that he is one of the best batters in the world, the current captain of the India cricket team carrying the weight of a billion dreams on his shoulders. Perhaps that is one of the biggest reasons why he has got so many fans across the globe. The borders don't matter. A big smile, a couple of friendly words and Rohit Sharma is all yours, just like a childhood friend. The fans in Dubai experienced something similar.

A group of fans, mostly from Pakistan, gathered just outside the restricted area when Rohit and the rest of the Indian cricketers were sweating it out inside ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan. Rohit and Soham Desai, India's physical conditional trainer, were close to the boundary lines monitoring the action.

The fans started to cheer for Rohit. One of them even went on to state: "The Indian fans don't know where Rohit Sharma is but we Pakistanis know." Rohit turned around and laughed.

The fans continued to request Rohit to come close to the makeshift protected area. The Indian captain hesitated in the beginning but gave in to the fan's request. “Rohit bhai India ko bhi full support karunga. Ab mujhe rona aa raha hai (I will support India, now I will end up crying),” the fan shouted.

Rohit then jumped over the fencing and went close to them. One of the fans requested for a hug extending his arms from the other side of the metal bars. Rohit obliged with an imaginary hug by extending his arms amid huge cheers.

“We are happy that he chatted with us. We came a from a long way to meet him,” one of the fans said.

Rohit was India's captain when they beat Bangladesh in a closely-fought final to lift the Asia Cup four years ago in the UAE. That time it was played in a fifty-over format but this time it will be T20Is and will be the perfect preparation for the World Cup a couple of months later in Australia.

Rohit, who is likely to open the batting with KL Rahul in the Asia Cup, will be hoping to put the disappointments of last year's defeat to Pakistan at the same venue in T20 World Cup behind and get their Asia Cup campaign off to a flying start on Sunday.

