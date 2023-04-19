‘Life has come a full circle’: Rohit's priceless gesture for Arjun after Sachin's son takes 1st IPL wicket - Watch

Rohit Sharma was mighty impressed with Arjun Tendulkar, who had his first crack at bowling a match-winning final over for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday. One of the brightest young talents in the world's richest T20 league this season, Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made his IPL debut for Mumbai in their home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last week.

Rohit Sharma's priceless gesture for Arjun Tendulkar has become the talk of the town (Twitter - @IPL )

Spearheading the bowling attack of the Jasprit Bumrah-less side on Tuesday, speedster Arjun defended 20 runs off the final over to seal Mumbai's win over hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Arjun also ended up opening his account as the MI pacer bagged his first-ever wicket in the world's richest T20 league. Pacer Arjun removed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl out SRH for 178 in 19.5 overs.

Rohit, who was safe as houses while completing Bhuvneshwar's dismissal, gave Arjun a warm hug while celebrating the wicket with the Mumbai youngster. Rohit's epic gesture for Tendulkar's son became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game. Reflecting on Mumbai's performance in the recently concluded encounter, Rohit showered praise on Arjun as the pacer's final over heroics sealed Mumbai's 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Life has come a full circle. Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death,” said Rohit, who has shared the MI locker room with Arjun and his father Sachin in the IPL.

Arjun bagged his first wicket of the IPL and leaked 18 runs in 2.5 overs against SRH at Hyderabad. Arjun's teammate Cameron Green scored 64 off 40 balls and the star all-rounder also picked up a wicket in his four overs. The Australian superstar was named the Player of the Match for his all-round show against the 2016 champions.

Five-time winners Mumbai have secured the sixth spot after defeating Hyderabad in the IPL 2023. Rohit's Mumbai Paltan has registered three wins in their first five matches of the new season. "To settle them (youngsters) in is important for us. We had a couple of guys who hadn't played IPL before. We had to back them. They are coming into their own. I am enjoying what I am doing (with the bat). It is a different role. I am trying to set the tempo. Glad to get some scores in the powerplay. I understand one of us has to bat big. We have a long batting line-up. We want these guys to come out and bat freely," Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.

