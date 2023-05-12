Watch: Rohit Sharma's telling act, Hardik's king-sized gesture for Suryakumar Yadav after MI star's Wankhede masterclass

In his first five matches in IPL 2023, Suryakumar Yadav showed signs of struggle. It was worrying signs for Mumbai Indians, who as well languished to the bottom of the points table. But once the MI star found his old rhythm, there was no stopping. In the next seven games, Suryakumar smashed five fifty-plus knocks, all of which came at the Wankhede, which eventually culminated into a maiden IPL century. On Friday, against table toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans, Suryakumar produced yet another freak show of a knock, to score an unbeaten 103 which saw MI set a target of 219. (MI vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023)

Rohit's telling act, Hardik's king-sized gesture for ton-up Suryakumar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was a perfectly constructed century from Suryakumar, did start off on a cautious note in his first 18 balls, scoring only 23 runs. He also did not take down Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed, and knowing that Hardik Pandya would not be Gujarat's sixth-bowling option, he identified the ones to attack and went after them. In his final 31 balls, he smashed 80 runs to bring up his maiden IPL ton.

The triple-figure mark came off in the final ball of the innings when he smashed Alzarri Joseph's wide yorker over deep square leg for a maximum. Wankhede went berserk and there was a wild celebration in the Mumbai dressing room as well. Rohit Sharma was thoroughly impressed with the knock as he joined the members to give a standing ovation to Suryakumar. Meanwhile, as he walked back to the dressing room, Hardik ran to him, put his arms on his shoulders and congratulated him on his knock. Other members of GT including Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma also joined in.

Watch the video here…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suryakumar became Mumbai's fifth batter to score a century in IPL after Sanath Jayasuriya (114*), Sachin Tendulkar (100*), Rohit (109*) and Lendl Simmons (100*). This was also his fourth century in T20 cricket, three of which came for Team India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON