IPL 2023 MI vs GT Highlights: Mumbai Indians continued the winning momentum in IPL 2023 as they defeated Gujarat Titans by 27 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Batting first Mumbai piled a gigantic 218/5 on the board with Suryakumar Yadav leading the charge. Batting at a strike-rate of 210.20, the batter finished unbeaten 103 off 49. He hammered eleven boundaries and six maximums during his knock. In response Gujarat Titans lost their Top 3 – Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, and Shubman Gill – inside the powerplay. Piyush Chawla then removed Vijay Shankar in the first ball after the powerplay. Gujarat kept losing wickets at regular intervals and fell behind in the run chase before Rashid Khan added some respite in GT's camp. The tailender scored an unbeaten 79 off 32 balls, which featured three boundaries and ten maximums. Rashid's effort helped Gujarat reach 191/8 in 20 overs. Rashid had an equally good outing with the ball as well. The Afghan spinner scalped four out of the five wickets Mumbai lost and conceded 30 runs in his four overs. Catch the Highlights of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans:

