Watch: Rohit Sharma wins hearts with adorable gesture towards fans; Indian celebrates T20 series win in unique way

Rohit Sharma maintained his unbeaten record as captain in bilateral T20Is as India fired collectively to beat West Indies by 59 runs and gain an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series on Sunday. Put in to bat after a rain-delayed start, the visiting side reached 191-5, thanks to Rohit scoring 33 off 16 deliveries and Rishabh Pant pummelling 31-ball 44.

In response, West Indies were bundled out for 132 as the bowlers clicked in unison in Lauderhill. Pacer Arshdeep Singh returned 3-12, while Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi all picked up two wickets.

The match was delayed by 45 minutes due to a morning shower and the home team opted to field with hope of taking advantage of the conditions. But Rohit had other plans. The India captain, who recovered from a back injury that forced him to retire in the previous Twenty20, combined with Suryakumar Yadav as the pair whacked 61 runs in the powerplay.

As India burst into celebrations after the win, Rohit won hearts with his heartwarming gesture to fans present at the stadium. He was spotted high-fiving a jovial set of supporters that was in good mood – so much that a few fell off the barricade.

Fans were so eager to give @ImRo45 a high five after @BCCI India's win over @windiescricket in Florida today that a small crush of fans fell through a barricade in the west side grandstand. They were too happy to be hurt. pic.twitter.com/fLyyZdjM3k — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) August 6, 2022

In the post-match presentation, Rohit said that 190 was a good score but he didn't undermine the opposition batters. He lauded India's collaborative effort to seal the 20-over assignment.

"I think it was pleasing how we played the game. The conditions were not easy but we got to a good score. A lot of thought went in on how we batted and it was pleasing to see. The pitch was quite slow which our bowlers used to their advantage," said the Indian skipper.

"I thought 190 was a good score, but with the kind of batting that WI have, no score is good. We played good cricket to get the win today. The batters were really smart and the bowlers bowled in pairs to get wickets. It put the brakes on their scoring."

Earlier, India won the series opener by 68 runs and the third match by seven wickets, while West Indies won the second match by five wickets. The fifth and last Twenty20 is on Sunday at the same venue.

