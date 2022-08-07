'Mai variety ke liye lunga, jisko baithna hoga bahar woh baith sakte hai': Shastri on 23-year-old star's T20 WC chances

Two months left before Team India takes off for Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Yet the audition for the World Cup squad continues even while India have wrapped up the ongoing West Indies T20I series. India now have the Asia Cup and two home series left before they decide on their final 15 for the World Cup, but veterans and experts of the game have already indulged themselves in heated debates and discussions over how the team should look like.

And former India coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday gave his opinion on how the Indian pace attack should look like while giving a strong verdict on the chances of a 23-year-old bowler.

India have had 11 fast bowlers auditioning for the World Cup squad with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel appearing most often for the side and having picked the most wickets.

However, young Arshdeep Singh, who was added to the Indian side after 2022 IPL, has managed to impress veterans and experts in just a couple of appearances with his superb bowling the death overs and ability to deliver yorkers at will.

Despite his impressive show in the England and West Indies tour, the debate remains over his possible selection in the World Cup. But Shastri, in conversation with Fan Code before the start of the fourth T20 match between India and West Indies, admitted that he would have picked Arshdeep in the squad owing to his variety and would join the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami in the pace attack.

“I think very close to because India need variety. And in Australia, left-armers normally do a good job. There is bounce and the angle that he creates. He will be an ideal foil when you look at the Indian attack. It should have Bhuvi, Jasprit, Shami and then if you put him in the mix and all you might know that he might play in one of the games given the opportunity,” he said.

“Me toh lunga usko. Me variety ke liye lunga aur jisko baithna hoga bahar woh baith sakte he. If there are four pacers picked there I would pick three right-armers and one left-armer and one all-rounder which is Hardik Pandya. Jasprit and Bhuvi are certainties and I feel Shami will get the nod.”

Arshdeep picked three wickets for 12 runs in 3.1 overs in India's 59-run series-clinching win in Florida.

