Watch: 'Sabki shaadi ho rahi hai, aapke baal safed ho gaye' - Babar's epic reply to reporter's question on 'marriage'

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is currently taking part in the Pakistan Super League, where he is leading Peshawar Zalmi. The side is fourth in the table after four matches, winning two and losing as many; in their last match against Islamabad United, the Zalmi faced a six-wicket defeat after their batting order endured a stunning collapse. On Sunday, the Babar-led side faces Lahore Qalandars – led by Shaheen Afridi – in a blockbuster clash at the Gaddafi Stadium.

A host of Pakistan national team cricketers returned to action with the PSL after a significant break following their last series against New Zealand. A number of Pakistan cricketers including Shan Masood, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan tied the knot during the break and during a pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Qalandars, a reporter hilariously asked Babar on when he will be getting married.

The reporter asked Babar that his hair are growing white (indicating the cricketer is getting old), and that when he will tie the knot. ‘Saare ladko ki shaadi ho rahi hai, aapke baal safed hote jaa rahe hain. Toh aapka kab hai iraada hai shaadi ka? (Everyone is getting married, your hair have grown whiter. When are you planning to get married?)," the reporter asked.

“Safed age ki vajah se nahi hai, shuru se hain mere safed. Jab time aayega, ho jaayega. Main bhi wait kar raha hu, aap bhi karein! (The white hair is not because of the age, they are white since childhood! When the time comes, I'll get married. I'm waiting for it, you also wait),” Babar said, leaving the entire room in splits.

Babar is currently the fourth in the list of highest run-scorers in the ongoing edition of the league so far, with 171 runs in four innings. His strike rate of 131.53, however, is the lowest among the top-5 run-getters in PSL 2023.

Babar's strike rate has remained a cause of concern for quite some time but he snapped at a reporter earlier this week when he questioned Babar about his relatively slower knock against United. “See, you try. People keep saying things. My strike rate in the first 10 overs was nearly 160. But when you lose 5-6 wickets back to back, you don't try to take your strike rate to 200. You have to build a partnership then. That is what I tried to do,” Babar had said.

“You always try to carry the momentum forward, you don't try to break it down. It only happens when wickets fall. My plan was to build a partnership with (Dasun) Shanaka, take it to the 15th over and then take charge. So, justifiably, the strike rate would go down."

