Watch : Sachin Tendulkar plays spectacular drives in nets ahead of Road Safety World Series tie vs South Africa Legends

Published on Sep 10, 2022 02:32 PM IST

Ahead of the match against South Africa Legends in the first match of Road Safety World Series 2022, on Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar was seen practising his trademark shots in the nets in Kanpur.

Sachin Tendulkar will lead India Legends against South Africa Legends in the first match of Road Safety World Series 2022, on Saturday.(RSWS/Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

India great Sachin Tendulkar is back to what he does best: playing cricket. The legendary cricketer will lead India Legends against South Africa Legends in the first match of Road Safety World Series 2022, on Saturday. Tendulkar's team includes the likes of veterans Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh.

Ahead of the match, the 49-year old was seen practising his trademark shots in the nets in Kanpur. A fan shot a video of Tendulkar's net practice session in which he can be seen hitting fabulous drives. The video is bound to make the champion cricketer's fans go nostalgic, as it reminds of his great strokeplay in pre-retirement times when he used to win matches for India with brilliant batting.

The same video was uploaded on Twitter with the caption, "Landed in Kanpur at 4 PM, Headed to practice at 8PM. Time flies but @sachin_rt's love for the game never gets old. #RoadSafetyWorldSeries."

The retired cricketer's participation in the series will provide his die-hard  fans another opportunity to witness the greatness of the master and relive the old memories when he played for India at the international level. It would also give the new generation a glimpse of what Tendulkar must have been at his peak as the now old veteran might show shades of his glorious past.

A total of eight teams are competing in the second edition of the tournament. India Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, New Zealand Legends, England Legends, Bangladesh Legends, Australia Legends, and West Indies Legends are the names of the teams. Some of the top foreign players featuring in the tournament are Shane Watson, Brian Lara, Ian Bell, TM Dilshan, Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini,Sanath Jayasuriya, Dwayne Smith, Brad Haddin and Jacob Oram.

The final match of the series will be played on Saturday, October 1 in Raipur.

    HT Sports Desk

sachin tendulkar road safety world series yuvraj singh suresh raina + 2 more
