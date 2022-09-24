Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's priceless words for Federer as Swiss legend retires from tennis: 'Watching you became a habit'

Roger Federer drew curtains on his illustrious career on the early hours of Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. He played the final match of his career, in a doubles alongside Rafael Nadal, at the 2022 Laver Cup. Social media was immediately flooded with congratulatory posts for the Swiss legend, thanking him for his contribution to the sport. And it wasn't just stars from tennis that became emotional after Federer's swansong, greats and legends of other sports across the globe had taken to Twitter to hail the 20-time Grand Slam winner and India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among them.

Unlike others, Sachin, who has been a fan of Federer and had met him a couple of times during his matches at Wimbledon, posted a video message for the 41-year-old which was shared on ATP's Twitter page with the caption, "The Little Master has a very special message for the Maestro."

In the video, Sachin said, “Hey Roger, congratulations on a wonderful career. Watching you play tennis was a treat to our eyes. I thoroughly enjoyed the brand of tennis that you played. And slowly, slowly watching you became a habit. Habits never leave us, they never retire. Your tennis will continue to stay with us. Thank you for all the wonderful moments that you have given us. My best wishes to you and your family and for the second innings of your life.”

The Little Master has a very special message for the Maestro 💙@rogerfederer | #RForever pic.twitter.com/783bz7w9Wl — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 24, 2022

Talking about the former India cricketer, he is presently part of the Road Safety World Series where he is playing for India Legends and has been in sublime touch with the bat, showing glimpses of his vintage self. In three innings so far, he has scored 75 runs in just 40 balls, which is the second highest score by a batter of India Legends after Stuart Binny (100 runs in two innings).

