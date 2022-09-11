'... thoda sa unlucky chal raha hai': Saqlain Mushtaq comes in support of struggling Babar before Asia Cup final - Watch

Friday's closing 'Super 4' match was a dress rehearsal for the Dubai final and Sri Lanka continued their impressive run to beat Pakistan by five wickets. The island nation notched up its fourth straight victory after stumbling in its tournament opener against Afghanistan, where it lost the group stage game with nearly 10 overs remaining. Sri Lanka will rely on the spin pairing of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to limit Pakistan to a modest total in the T20 Asia Cup final on Sunday.

For Pakistan, batting remains a cause for concern with skipper Babar Azam managing a tournament best of just 30. Hasaranga deceived Babar with a slower one as the Pakistan batter stepped out only to be cleaned up in a game which was the perfect stage for him to return to form. The right-handed batter has managed scores of 30, 0, 14, 9, and 10 so far in the competition.

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq commented on Babar's dry run of form and said "luck" isn't going in his favour.

"Jis tarah wo start le rahe hai, agar koi cricket ko gehri nigah se dekhta hai toh woh ye kahega ka uske (Babar) ke upar koi badkismati hi chal rahi hai. Khel wo achha raha hai (Babar is in good form. It is just that his luck is not going his way. The kind of boundaries he has hit against India. A batter with deeper eyes will say that his form is fine. It is his luck which is not going your way)" said Mushtaq at a post-match press conference after Pakistan's 'Super 4' defeat on Friday.

Talking about their clash against Sri Lanka in the final, Mushtaq said – "Defeat hurts but it happens and we would like to learn from our mistakes. Sri Lanka will take confidence from this match to the final and we will take learning and passion going into the final."

Mushtaq said his team is confident that it will do well in the final after faltering in their previous game of the tournament. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga returned figures of 3-21 with his leg-spin to help bowl out Pakistan for 121 in 19.1 overs. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana and debutant Pramod Madushan took plucked two wickets each.

"Our batting has done well against India and Afghanistan when we chased. You might think that it was a small total and Naseem Shah won it for us but all eleven players batted. We are confident of doing well in the final. Shocks do happen in cricket when wickets fall. Sri Lanka played better cricket and won," said Mushtaq.

The Pakistan head coach played down the advantage of winning the toss, saying good teams shouldn't think of match outcomes on the basis of it. He also confirmed changes in Pakistan eleven.

"As a team, one should not be thinking about the outcome of the toss. Defeat hurts but it happens and we would like to learn from our mistakes. Fast bowlers are constantly playing and it is important to give them rest.

"Sri Lanka will take confidence from this match to the final and we will take learning and passion going into the final. It is certain that there will be changes for the final, some players were rested," he concluded.

