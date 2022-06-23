Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Emotional Sarfaraz brings out Sidhu Moose Wala signature step after scoring 100 in Ranji Trophy final

On Day 2, the 24-year-old Mumbai player resumed his innings on 40 and reached the triple-digit mark with a boundary off Kumar Kartikeya's delivery
Sarfaraz Khan after reaching century in Ranji Trophy final(Twitter/BCCI)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 12:31 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Sarfaraz Khan continued his stellar form in Ranji Trophy as he hit his fourth hundred of the tournament in the final against Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The 24-year-old Mumbai player resumed his innings on 40 and reached the triple-digit mark with a boundary off Kumar Kartikeya's delivery before lunch on the Day 2. But there was more to come. Follow Ranji Trophy Final Live

A visibly emotional Sarfaraz brought out Sidhu Moose Wala’s signature step by smacking his thigh and pointing his finger towards the sky. Moose Wala, who died in a shootout in Punjab’s Mansa last month, was known to do this signature step in the videos of his songs and during live shows as well. His trademark move has been performed by many prominent names to pay their respects to the late singer-rapper.

At stumps on the opening day, Sarfaraz was batting on 40 with Shams Mulani giving him company. While Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals, Sarfaraz kept the scoreboard ticking from one end to eventually reach his ton in 190 deliveries. He hit 12 boundaries en route to the century milestone, helping Mumbai gain control in the title showdown at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Sarfaraz's batting pyrotechnics steered Mumbai to 351/8 at the lunch break. Sarfaraz's first six of the innings came after reaching the century milestone. He slog swept Kartikeya with enough power as the ball sailed over the fielders patrolling the boundary fence.

Earlier on Day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed 78 as Mumbai reached 248/5 at stumps. Jaiswal, in the company of skipper Prithvi Shaw, gathered 87 for the first wicket. But the 41-time champions were jolted with regular wickets. Off-spinner Saransh Jain took 2/31 while Anubhav Agarwal returned 2/56.

