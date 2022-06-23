Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Score Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Day 2: MP start strong as Mumbai lose their 6th wicket
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Score Day 2: After a superb show in the opening day, Madhya Pradesh will look to build on the momentum against Mumbai as we move to Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy finals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sarfaraz Khan (40) and Shams Mulani (12) will resume the action for Mumbai, who were batting at 248/5 at the close of play on Day 1. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, will eye for early wickets with pacer Anubhav Agarwal leading the pack. Catch the LIVE updates of MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy finals:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 23, 2022 09:42 AM IST
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE score: Umpire has a word with the bowler
Umpire Virender Sharma is not happy with Anubhav Agarwal as he is continuously running in the danger area in his follow-through. The umpire has a word with the pacer.
Meanwhile, it's a maiden over as Mumbai are yet to add a run to their overnight total. MUM: 248/6 (92 overs)
-
Jun 23, 2022 09:36 AM IST
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE score: Brilliant start for MP on Day 2
Shams Mulani is trapped LBW by Gaurav Yadav as Mumbai lose their 6th wicket. The ball swings back into the left-hander and hits his front pads. The umpire pauses before raising his finger as the batter departs without adding a single run to the overnight score. He departs for 12 (45). MUM: 248/6 (90.2 overs)
-
Jun 23, 2022 09:30 AM IST
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE updates: Play resumes
The players are walking out in the middle to resume the action. Shams Mulani will be on strike and unlike Day 1, Gaurav Yadav will kick-off the proceedings on Day 2. Here we go!
-
Jun 23, 2022 09:21 AM IST
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE updates: What to expect in morning session
Sarfaraz Khan is batting on 40 and Mumbai will hope that he bats through the entire morning session and help them breach the 300-run-mark.
Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, will look to capitalise on the new ball and the overcast conditions and wrap things early. Anubhav Agarwal and Gaurav Yadav will be the key players for MP in the opening session.
Play to resume in less than 10 minutes.
-
Jun 23, 2022 09:08 AM IST
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal on missing a ton
Sharing his thoughts on his performance, which saw him miss fourth consecutive ton in Ranji Trophy by a mere 22 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal after the close of play said: "Yes, I'm a bit sad about it, but this is cricket. You have to experience both the good and the bad (part), and that's something I've learnt by now.
"Because in cricket, things won't go how you want (things to go), but I'm trying my best to improve myself as a cricketer and as a human being."
-
Jun 23, 2022 08:59 AM IST
Ranji Trophy LIVE score updates: A look at MP bowlers
Among the MP bowlers, pacer Anubhav Agarwal and spinner Saransh Jain picked two wickets each.
Kumar Kartikeya, who has been an explosive figure in MP's success this time around, managed one.
Gaurav Yadav, who is the second seamer, failed to get his name on the wicket list. However, the bowler came very close to it, when an angled delivery against Sarfaraz Khan hit his pads and despite a loud appeal, it was not given out by the umpire. The TV replay showed that the impact was on the line and could have possibly hit the top of the stumps. Following this incident, many cricket enthusiast took to Twitter demanding DRS to be introduced in the domestic competition as well.
-
Jun 23, 2022 08:49 AM IST
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE score updates: Top performer from Mumbai on Day 1
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top performer on Day 1 from the Mumbai camp. The opener scored 78(163) before getting out to pacer Anubhav Agarwal as he poked a ball wide of the off stumps, which flew straight to Yash Dubey at gully.
-
Jun 23, 2022 08:39 AM IST
Ranji Trophy finals LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy finals between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. The opening day of the contest saw Mumbai dominate the proceedings in the morning session, but MP showed great recovery in the next. They will now look to build on the momentum. The action will start at 9:30 am, stay tuned for LIVE updates!
Watch: Leicestershire share video of 'master' Kohli sweating it out in nets
- Kohli was the skipper of India when the five-match Test series against England was originally played in 2021.
'People criticise when you don't live up to expectations': Ex-IND batter on Pant
- Ahead of the Twenty20 series against Ireland, WV Raman, in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, talked about Rishabh Pant getting his first taste of India captaincy and the re-emergence of Dinesh Karthik at the highest level.
'I think after 5 years, I could make eye contact with him'
- Indian youngster Prithvi Shaw is currently taking part in the Ranji Trophy final, where he is leading Mumbai against Madhya Pradesh.
Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Score Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Day 2
'An example for any young player...': Kaif lavishes huge praise on India batter
- Under Rohit Sharma, the Indian team is all set to play the crucial Test match in England which was initially scheduled for last September at Old Trafford.
'He grew in a team of superstars. He was like, 'they will take care of me'
- Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar spoke in detail about the player, who impressed everyone with his brilliant performances in the IPL 2022 as well as the T20I series against South Africa.
Watch: Ball lands outside the pitch, Jos Buttler hits it for six anyway
- Jos Buttler, who stood in as England captain for the injured Eoin Morgan, was at his merciless best in the third ODI against the Netherlands.
India vs Leicestershire Live Streaming: When and where to watch warm up-match
- India vs Leicestershire Warm Up Match Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on, match timings, venue for the India vs Leicestershire warm-up match today.
'If you can't perform...': Kapil Dev 'pained' by Virat Kohli's poor form
- Kapil Dev mentioned that he is pained to see a player of Virat Kohli's class go this long without a century.
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
- With the Test Championship points system in place since 2019 and rewarding wins, teams are looking to bat more positively in chases
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler steer England to win, series sweep over the Netherlands
- Jason Roy's century and Jos Buttler's 64-ball 86 helped England chase down a target of 245 with just under 20 overs in hand.
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
- Leicestershire has said that the the County club, the BCCI and ECB have agreed to allow four of the Indian players to play for their team so that everyone in the visitors' camp gets to play.
For a few dollars more: Non-IPL leagues battling for No 2 position
- With the impending arrival of UAE and CSA T20 leagues, Big Bash raises the pitch offering bigger pay to attract marquee talent
Smith doubts if senior batter will fit in SA's T20 World Cup squad
- While there is no doubt about the fitness of the player, Graeme Smith said that it may be more of a question of team balance and chemistry rather than quality of the player.
Mumbai bank on Sarfaraz as MP fight back in Ranji final
- Mumbai seemed well-placed after an 87-run opening stand but MP bowlers fought back