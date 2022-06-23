Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Score Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Day 2: MP start strong as Mumbai lose their 6th wicket

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Score Day 2: After a superb show in the opening day, Madhya Pradesh will look to build on the momentum against Mumbai as we move to Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy finals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sarfaraz Khan (40) and Shams Mulani (12) will resume the action for Mumbai, who were batting at 248/5 at the close of play on Day 1. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, will eye for early wickets with pacer Anubhav Agarwal leading the pack. Catch the LIVE updates of MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy finals:

