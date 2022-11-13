Watch: Shaheen Afridi devastated as he walks off the field with injury in Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final

It was a heartbreak for Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, who was forced to leave the field after an unfortunate injury during the final of the T20 World Cup against England. Afridi was in visible discomfort immediately after he took the catch of English batter Harry Brook in the 13th over of the run-chase; he left the field for treatment, made a return a few overs later and even readied himself to bowl the 16th over of the innings. However, Afridi had difficulty throughout his delivery stride and decided he couldn't complete the over.

Shaheen left the field only after one delivery, and was justifiably disappointed with the way the game ended for him.

Watch:

The fans around the stadium stood in applause for the Pakistan left-arm pacer as he left the field. Shaheen was later comforted by his teammates and the member of the support staff. Incidentally, Shaheen had made a comeback to the Pakistan team in this year's T20 World Cup after recovering from a knee injury, and the team management would be hoping the star pacer had not aggravated it.

The Pakistan pacer had taken a wicket off the very first over of England's run chase when he castled Alex Hales on the final delivery. However, the side had a strong Powerplay start regardless, as the batters put 49 runs on the board despite losing three wickets. The brisk start allowed England all-rounder Ben Stokes to make a calm start to his innings and eventually steering the side to victory in the 19th over; Stokes remained unbeaten on 52 off 49 deliveries.

This is England's second T20 World Cup title, having lifted their maiden trophy in 2010. England are now the defending champions in both, the ODI and the T20 World Cups; the side, under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan, had lifted the ODI World Cup title in 2019.

