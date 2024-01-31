 Shaheen Afridi stuns MI Emirates as Trent Boult fumbles in last-ball thriller | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Watch: Shaheen Afridi stuns MI Emirates in ILT20 as Trent Boult fumbles in last-ball thriller

Watch: Shaheen Afridi stuns MI Emirates in ILT20 as Trent Boult fumbles in last-ball thriller

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 31, 2024 08:14 AM IST

The Desert Vipers managed to complete the chase against the MI-owned franchise despite losing 4 wickets in the powerplay

The 15th match of the 2024 season of the International League T20 turned out to be a thriller that came down to the last ball of the match. The MI Emirates batted first against the Desert Vipers and could only get to a score of 149/9. However, they then managed to take four wickets in the powerplay during the Vipers' chase and it required a last-ball dash to the non-striker's end by Shaheen Afridi for the latter to complete the chase.

Shaheen Afridi led a rather stunning finishing act from the Vipers(X)
Shaheen Afridi led a rather stunning finishing act from the Vipers(X)

Trent Boult bowled the last over for the Emirates with the Vipers needing 10 runs to win. He conceded seven runs in five balls, leaving Afridi on strike with the Vipers still needing three to win.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Chaos ensued off the last ball with Afridi slicing his attempted drive over backward point. It looked like only two runs were possible with the man at the boundary picking the ball up but Afridi's partner Luke Wood turned for the third run. The Pakistan T20 captain waited until it became clear that Wood would be safe as the throw came to the striker's end and then made a wild dash to the other side of the pitch. The Emirates wicketkeeper threw the ball to Boult who could not hold on to it. Afridi put in a dive and when he saw that is safe, threw the bat in the air and took off his helmet to celebrate.

Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir recorded figures of 3/26 as the Vipers limited the Emirates to a total of 149/9. Afridi turned out to be expensive, conceding 39 runs for no wickets and he ended up having the worst economy for his side. Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, on the other hand, finished with figures of 1/19 in his four overs.

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi then combined with Muhammad Rohid to reduce the Vipers to 28/4 in 5.3 overs. West Indies great Dwayne Bravo also picked two wickets as the Emirates continued to put pressure on the Vipers after the powerplay. However, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan and Sherfane Rutherford led a fightback from the Vipers in the latter stages of the innings before a rather sensational finishing act from Afridi.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs England Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On