Watch: Shaheen Afridi stuns MI Emirates in ILT20 as Trent Boult fumbles in last-ball thriller

The 15th match of the 2024 season of the International League T20 turned out to be a thriller that came down to the last ball of the match. The MI Emirates batted first against the Desert Vipers and could only get to a score of 149/9. However, they then managed to take four wickets in the powerplay during the Vipers' chase and it required a last-ball dash to the non-striker's end by Shaheen Afridi for the latter to complete the chase. Shaheen Afridi led a rather stunning finishing act from the Vipers(X)

Trent Boult bowled the last over for the Emirates with the Vipers needing 10 runs to win. He conceded seven runs in five balls, leaving Afridi on strike with the Vipers still needing three to win.

Chaos ensued off the last ball with Afridi slicing his attempted drive over backward point. It looked like only two runs were possible with the man at the boundary picking the ball up but Afridi's partner Luke Wood turned for the third run. The Pakistan T20 captain waited until it became clear that Wood would be safe as the throw came to the striker's end and then made a wild dash to the other side of the pitch. The Emirates wicketkeeper threw the ball to Boult who could not hold on to it. Afridi put in a dive and when he saw that is safe, threw the bat in the air and took off his helmet to celebrate.

Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir recorded figures of 3/26 as the Vipers limited the Emirates to a total of 149/9. Afridi turned out to be expensive, conceding 39 runs for no wickets and he ended up having the worst economy for his side. Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, on the other hand, finished with figures of 1/19 in his four overs.

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi then combined with Muhammad Rohid to reduce the Vipers to 28/4 in 5.3 overs. West Indies great Dwayne Bravo also picked two wickets as the Emirates continued to put pressure on the Vipers after the powerplay. However, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan and Sherfane Rutherford led a fightback from the Vipers in the latter stages of the innings before a rather sensational finishing act from Afridi.