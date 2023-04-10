Watch - Shikhar Dhawan's 'leaked video' on 'love at first sight' sends shockwaves: 'Puraana bhool ke, time to move on'

A video featuring India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan which has emerged online has created quite the buzz on the internet. In a one-minute-long clip, Dhawan could be seen talking about the new love of his life, someone he referred to as fallen in 'love at first sight'. Dhawan revealed in a video that he and his love met at a farmhouse, where they instantly clicked after which it did not take the two much time to hit it off.

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan during a practice session. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

Dhawan is currently playing in the IPL 2023 where he currently holds the Orange Cap with 225 runs from three innings, with two half-centuries

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON