Watch: Shikhar Dhawan's surprising reaction to reporter's 'accent' ahead of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI is unmissable

Shikhar Dhawan, who was India's original stand-in captain for the ODI series against Zimbabwe, may have been demoted to serving as KL Rahul's deputy, but that did not stop him from being in the best of spirits ahead of the series opener on Thursday. Dhawan addressed one of India's pre-match press conferences brimming with confidence, but was slightly taken aback by a question from a reporter. Dhawan had failed to understand the reporter's accent due to which he couldn't quite grasp the question properly.

"Shikhar, how difficult is it to play a team like Zimbabwe at this moment… who have been struggling for a long period. They haven't even played much against the Indian team. Do you expect to beat a team like Zimbabwe," the reporter asked. To which Dhawan replied: "Ah, I didn't get it. Can you repeat? I couldn't understand your accent, sir". The comment lightened up the atmosphere in the press conference as everyone burst out in a bit of a laughter.

On the second time, Dhawan was a lot more alert, and answered the question. "I feel it is very good for world cricket that we are playing against Zimbabwe. It is good for us, it is good for them to play against such a quality side. It will give them confidence and it is good for our youngsters. We have got young boys and we can try out all the young guns. Coming and playing in different conditions is always a challenge and trying to win this series will be no different. This series is a good exposure for both sides and that is how even Zimbabwe are going to get better. That is how they are going to learn."

There was a time between 1998 to early 2000s when India and Zimbabwe used to feature in several bilateral series but over the years, the contests between the two teams have become a lot limited given the packed calendar. Of course, India will be up against several players whom they have not seen much of, but they cannot take Zimbabwe for granted, especially given the fact that they are coming off a series win over Bangladesh.

