Watch: 'Shocker from TV umpire' - Twitter stunned after Axar controversially adjudged run out in IND vs PAK T20 WC match

Published on Oct 23, 2022

Twitter was stunned after Axar Patel was controversially adjudged run out in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Mohammad Rizwan dislodges bails to run out Axar Patel(Twitter)
By HT Sports Desk

Controversy erupted during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday when Axar Patel was adjudged run out on what seemed like an unclear dismissal to many. The dismissal took place on the first ball of the seventh over of the Indian innings; it was a quicker delivery from Shadab Khan who was introduced into the attack following the end of the powerplay, and Axar played a defensive shot on the leg side. The batter sprinted for a single, and even as Kohli started, the latter eventually signalled Axar to go back.

The left-hander, however, had reached near the middle of the pitch and even as captain Babar Azam fumbled in his pick-up, he eventually managed to throw the ball in time for Rizwan to dislodge the bails. The replays showed that Axar was way behind the crease before the stumps were struck; however, it remained unclear whether Rizwan had dislodged the bails with the ball, or his gloves.

Both, Babar and Rizwan were visibly disappointed at first and their body-language did signify that they have wasted an opportunity to dismiss Axar, but the third-umpire eventually adjudged Axar Patel out.

Watch:

The fans on Twitter weren't too pleased with the umpiring decision, and voiced their frustration over the same.

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra was also surprised with the decision, and wondered whether Rizwan had the ball in his hands when the bails were dislodged.

Earlier, Pakistan put on a competitive score of 159/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed's half-centuries. Arshdeep Singh shined for India with the ball, as he took the crucial wickets of Babar Azam (0) and Mohammad Rizwan (4) early in the game to put Pakistan under instant pressure.

India endured a nervy start to their innings as KL Rahul fell prey to Naseem Shah again; the opener was dismissed on 4. Rohit Sharma, too, fell on 4 before Haris Rauf removed danger man Suryakumar Yadav on 15.

