Watch: 'Shocker from TV umpire' - Twitter stunned after Axar controversially adjudged run out in IND vs PAK T20 WC match

Controversy erupted during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday when Axar Patel was adjudged run out on what seemed like an unclear dismissal to many. The dismissal took place on the first ball of the seventh over of the Indian innings; it was a quicker delivery from Shadab Khan who was introduced into the attack following the end of the powerplay, and Axar played a defensive shot on the leg side. The batter sprinted for a single, and even as Kohli started, the latter eventually signalled Axar to go back.

The left-hander, however, had reached near the middle of the pitch and even as captain Babar Azam fumbled in his pick-up, he eventually managed to throw the ball in time for Rizwan to dislodge the bails. The replays showed that Axar was way behind the crease before the stumps were struck; however, it remained unclear whether Rizwan had dislodged the bails with the ball, or his gloves.

Both, Babar and Rizwan were visibly disappointed at first and their body-language did signify that they have wasted an opportunity to dismiss Axar, but the third-umpire eventually adjudged Axar Patel out.

Run out by Babar Azam 🏏

Axar Patel 2 (3) #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/pQXH2jW56t — VPNSports (@VPNSports) October 23, 2022

The fans on Twitter weren't too pleased with the umpiring decision, and voiced their frustration over the same.

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra was also surprised with the decision, and wondered whether Rizwan had the ball in his hands when the bails were dislodged.

How was that out! #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK Did the wicket keeper have the ball in the gloves? https://t.co/iKnzUJQpOZ — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) October 23, 2022

That is not a run out for sure. He has dislodged the bails using his gloves and then the ball goes on to the stump 😓 #T20WorldCup — Control Uday (@ControlUday4) October 23, 2022

Genuinely thought that run out was not out. To me it looked like the gloves hit the stumps first. But too close to call #INDvPAK — Sushruth RV (@VSush07) October 23, 2022

Can we have VAR on the DRS? That run out looked questionable. Ball still moving forward after gloves hit stumps. #bbccricket — Graymanuk (@graymanuk) October 23, 2022

Am i the Only one who thinks Rizwan's Gloves hit the wickets first than ball?

(axar patel Run out).#PakVsInd — M.Tayyab Majeed (@iamtayyab37) October 23, 2022

That run out looked not out to me after many replays. Didn?t gloves break stumps? Who gets benefit of doubt in a run out decision? — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) October 23, 2022

??@cricketworldcup? ?@BCCI? @SkyCricket? that?s a shocker from the TV Umpire ? that?s not out ? any element of doubt is not out ?- didn?t the gloves hit the stumps when the ball was out of gloves ? pic.twitter.com/y2Z5XfWQ9v — Simon aka Beefy 🐎🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@BigSi2301) October 23, 2022

Earlier, Pakistan put on a competitive score of 159/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed's half-centuries. Arshdeep Singh shined for India with the ball, as he took the crucial wickets of Babar Azam (0) and Mohammad Rizwan (4) early in the game to put Pakistan under instant pressure.

India endured a nervy start to their innings as KL Rahul fell prey to Naseem Shah again; the opener was dismissed on 4. Rohit Sharma, too, fell on 4 before Haris Rauf removed danger man Suryakumar Yadav on 15.

