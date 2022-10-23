Home / Cricket / Watch: Rohit Sharma's crestfallen reaction sums up situation after dismissal during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup tie

cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2022 04:25 PM IST

Rohit Sharma's crestfallen reaction summed up India's dire situation after his dismissal vs Pakistan during their T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne.

ByHT Sports Desk

With Pakistan setting a target of 160 runs in their T20 World Cup opener, the chase was supposed to be easy for Team India in Melbourne. But in comes Haris Rauf at his adopted home ground, and Rohit Sharma departs which is further summed up by a crestfallen reaction. Receiving a full delivery at good length, Rohit's feet were stuck to the crease as he tried to poke at the ball. But it played away from his body and a thick edge flew to Iftikhar Ali at slip for a brilliant catch. Departing for the dugout, Rohit could only look disappointed and had a crestfallen reaction which summed up the dangerous situation India are in their T20 World Cup opener.

Here is the video:

After his departure, India were at 10/2 in 3.2 overs and have further crashed to 31/4 in 6.1 overs. Opener KL Rahul lost his wicket in the second over to Naseem Shah, adding only four runs to the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav was also dismissed for 15 off 10 balls, and Axar Patel could only muster two runs off three balls before losing his wicket.

Also Read | Watch: Rohit, Shami, Arshdeep's unbelievable reactions as Kohli misses easy run out during India vs Pakistan T20 WC tie

Initially, a knock of 52 runs off 42 balls by Shan Masood saw Pakistan post 159/8 in 20 overs. Iftikhar Ahmed also played a crucial knock of 51 runs off 34 balls. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bagged three-wicket hauls respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each.

In what is his maiden World Cup for India, after the first innings Arshdeep said, "I wanted to enjoy the moment, it will never come again. The straight boundaries were big, so we tried to use it to our advantage. Tried to hit the wickets and the pads. I think we can chase this total down."

Get Latest Cricket News and Cricket Schedule along with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Table and Cricket Live Score of ongoing matches.
t20 world cup india vs pakistan india cricket team pakistan cricket team rohit sharma melbourne cricket ground + 4 more
