Watch: Rohit, Shami, Arshdeep's unbelievable reactions as Kohli misses easy run out during India vs Pakistan T20 WC tie

Team India were left bewildered as Virat Kohli missed an easy run out chance during their T20 World Cup opener vs Pakistan in Melbourne. The incident occurred in the fifth delivery of the second over, Shan Masood directed a ball by Arshdeep Singh towards mid-off and ran for single. Kohli attempted a direct-hit towards the bowler's end from mid-off, but missed it by a whisker with Masood miles away. Following his miss, Kohli could only embarrassingly smile and received a similar reaction from Arshdeep. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami's reaction was a perfect reflection of the situation as the duo were left stunned and could only put their hand on their heads.

Pakistan had a poor start to their opener, losing Babar Azam for a golden duck. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan could only muster four runs off 12 balls.

India captain Rohit Sharma initially won the toss and opted to bowl. After winning the toss, Rohit said, "We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, "Toss is not in our hands, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. We'll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home (against England), we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners."

