Watch: Shreyas Iyer looks befuddled, then fumes at himself after getting hit-wicket in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

In the second T20I match between India and hosts New Zealand, India got off to a good start with no wicket loss till the end of fifth over. But then Rishbah Pant who was promoted in the batting order as opener, got out off the first ball in the sixth over. After Pant's dismissal, opener Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings before Kishan got out after scoring 36 runs.

However, what grabbed eyeballs of the fans was the bizzare dismissal of Shreyas Iyer who was batting at No.4. Iyer was playing well but got dismissed hit wicket as he backed up too far while trying to play for a single towards deep square leg. The right-handed batter initially had no clue about what had happened and he ran for a single. But then he turned back and saw that the bails had fallen off. Furious at himself, he trodded back towards the pavilion. The video of Iyer's dismissal soon got viral on social media.

Meanwhile Suryakumar Yadav continued his sensational form and hit a quickfire century in the match. He scored 111 runs off just 51 balls and became only the second Indian batter to score two T20I centuries in a calendar year after Rohit Sharma in 2018. Suryakumar hit seven huge sixes and eleven fours at an explosive strike rate of 217.65 during his innings.

Courtesy Suryakumar's innings, Team India scored 191/6 in 20 overs. The Men in Blue lost three quick wickets in the 20th over as New Zealand bowler Tim Southee picked a hat-trick in the match. Southee dismissed captain Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive balls to pick his second hat-trick in T20I cricket. Both Hooda and Sundar got out for a golden duck while Suryakumar remained stranded at the non-stirker's end and couldn't face a single delivery in the 20th over.

