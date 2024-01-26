Watch: Sinclair bags maiden Test wicket in style with stunning cartwheel back-flip celebration, removes Khawaja

Test debutant Kevin Sinclair celebrated his maiden Test wicket in style, as West Indies failed to dominate proceedings on Day 2 of their ongoing second Test match, at The Gabba in Brisbane on Friday. Australia declared at 289/9, in response to West Indies' first innings total of 311. Kevin Sinclair celebrates Usman Khawaja's wicket.

With Khawaja nearing a ton, Sinclair sent a sensational full length delivery, which invited Khawaja to play a booming drive. But the Aussie opener outside edged it to Athanaze at slip, who took a brilliant catch. Celebrating his first Test wicket, Sinclair brought out a sensational cartwheel back-flip celebration. Khawaja departed for 75 off 131 balls, with Australia meandering at 242/8 in 47.4 overs.

Here is the video of Sinclair's cartwheel back-flip celebration:

West Indies wrapped up the day, reaching 13/1 at Stumps, and with a lead of 35 runs. Josh Hazlewood removed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul for four off 26 balls, giving Australia an advantage, going into Day 3.

Chanderpaul was removed in the final delivery of the day, outside edging a fuller length delivery to the wicketkeeper for a catch. Initially, the umpire wasn't interested, but the hosts reviewed and there was a small spike on UltraEdge.

It was a strong Aussie fightback on Day 2 as half-centuries from Alex Carey and captain Pat Cummins put the home side in a strong position. The wicketkeeper-batter smacked 65 off 49 balls and Cummins remained unbeaten on 64 off 73 deliveries.

Then, Cummins' decision to give pacers a chance to bowl with the pink ball under lights for half an hour paid off. Mitchell Starc almost removed Kraigg Brathwaite in his second over, but Steve Smith dropped it in slips. Meanwhile, Smith failed as an opener for Australia in the first session, as he was given out lbw on review to the last delivery of Roach's first over. Marnus Labuschagne (3) was also then caught in the next over. Smith had replaced the retired David Warner as an opener.