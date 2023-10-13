Watch: Smith left bewildered, on-field umpire shocked at overturned LBW as AUS star's dismissal triggers controversy

South Africa solidified their contention as one of the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy after a sensational collective effort earned them a 134-run win ovre Australia in Lucknow. The pivotal role played by their pacers, coupled with Quinton de Kock's scintillating century, resulted in the mammoth win for the Proteas that shot them up to top spot in the group table. De Kock showcased his exceptional skills with a splendid 109 off 106 deliveries, propelling the Proteas to a formidable total of 311/7. In response, South Africa's fast bowlers exhibited ruthless precision, dismantling the Australian batting order, which eventually crumbled for just 177 runs in 40.5 overs. Steve Smith was given out LBW during the WC 2023 match vs SA(ICC)

Conversely, Australia appeared to lack a clear strategy while bowling, faced significant difficulties with the bat, and displayed subpar fielding by dropping five catches. Australia appeared to be on the receiving end of a couple of contentious umpiring decisions during their batting innings.

In a peculiar incident, one of Australia's key players, Steve Smith, was given out LBW in a manner that even left the on-field umpire, Joel Garner, astounded. This incident unfolded in the 10th over of the match against Kagiso Rabada. The pacer, approaching the wicket, delivered a darting delivery directed towards Smith's leg, with the ball seemingly passing wide of the leg stump.

Garner remained unmoved initially as appeals from the South African bowler and fielders came in. When Temba Bavuma, South Africa's captain, decided to go for the Decision Review System (DRS), Marnus Labuschagne, the non-striker, indicated that the ball was moving past the leg stump. However, in a surprising turn of events revealed by the ball tracking video, the ball appeared to be hitting the top of the leg stump.

This led to the decision being overturned, and even Garner was visibly shocked as he stared at the big screen, realizing he had to change his initial decision. Steve Smith, too, was left bewildered and began a slow walk back to the pavilion.

Later in the innings, controversy arose in the 18th over when Marcus Stoinis was given out off a delivery, again by Rabada – a decision that South Africa decided to review. The Ultra Edge displayed a clear spike, indicating that the ball had brushed Stoinis' bottom hand.

However, what added to the confusion was the fact that Stoinis' top hand had left the bat, leading to a debate over whether both the top and bottom hands were still connected to the bat.

