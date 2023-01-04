Watch: South African team, commentators in disbelief after TV umpire overturns on-field call with 'inconclusive' proof

Australia were off to a great start in the third Test match against South Africa on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They were 138/1 when bad light stopped play. Usman Khawaja was batting at 51 off 119 balls while Marnus Labuschagne was 73 off 129 balls. The hosts lost opener David Warner early when he got out to Anrich Nortje after scoring 10 off 11 balls. From 12/1 Khwaja and Labuschagne then stitched a 126-run partnership to give Australia the upper hand in the match.

Before bad light stopped play, there was a controversy over an on-field catch appeal which was overturned by the third umpire. In the 40th over of Australia's innings, South Africa pacer Marco Jansen bowled a full and swinging delivery which was nicked by Labuschagne and seemingly caught in the slip, just inches from the ground. The Proteas appealed for a catch and the soft signal was given 'out' by the on-field umpire Paul Reiffel before getting his decision reviewed by the TV umpire. However, the third umpire concluded that there was conclusive evidence that the ball had touched the ground before being grabbed by the catcher. In a dramatic move, the third umpire overturned the on-field decision, much to the astonishment of South African team.

Caught at slip! Or maybe not...



Marnus Labuschagne is not out on 70 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/OZ6N06fRZ6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2023

Labuschagne's reprieve was discussed by cricket experts Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist on Fox Cricket.

“That could go either way, let’s be honest. It was tough to tell. I thought front-on it probably looked out, but side-on there was enough doubt there," said Mark Waugh

“They could count themselves a little unlucky the South Africans. Live it looks okay, that catch. They often do live ... that’s probably why Paul Reiffel gave the soft signal as out. I think it’s a real 50-50 call,” he added.

Adam Gilchrist expressed his opinion on the matter and said: “I’m not convinced I’ve seen that, with certainty, can turn that decision around the other way.”

Hosts Australia are currently having an unassailable 2-0 lead over South Africa in the three-match Test series. They are also on top of the standings in the race for qualification to the final of World Test Championship 2021 - 2023.

