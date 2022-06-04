Watch: Broad completes England team hat-trick, McCullum reacts after NZ suffer mini-collapse on Day 3 at Lord's

England paceman Stuart Broad struck twice in the same over as New Zealand lost wickets in a flurry after a gritty stand between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell in the ongoing Test series opener at Lord's. Mitchell was 97 not out overnight and Blundell 90 not out, with their unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 180, as New Zealand resumed after a delayed start on Day 3.

While Blundell missed out on his ton after falling for 96, Mitchell touched the three-figure mark in the first over of the day. The World Test champions were staring at an intimidating total but Broad had other plans. The veteran seamer turned things around in the 84th over of the innings as he removed Mitchell off the third delivery.

Colin de Grandhomme was run out off the very next delivery before Broad castled Kyle Jamieson for a duck, as New Zealand went from 251/5 to 251/7 in a space of three balls.

Broad went through Jamieson's defence and was off on a celebratory run, with England recording a team hat-trick at the 'home of cricket'. In the video shared by England Cricket on Twitter, their new coach Brendon McCullum also seemed impressed with the triple-strike.

Earlier, Mitchell (108) nicked it to Ben Foakes while de Grandhomme was run out for nought. Broad made a huge LBW appeal against de Grandhomme, who carelessly wandered out of his crease and was run out by Pope's Ollie Pope's direct hit from the slips.

England, who are playing their first match under the new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and McCullum, bundled out the opposition for 285 in the second innings.

In a match where the bowlers on both sides had previously held sway -- 17 wickets fell on the first day -- Mitchell and Blundell recorded a record fifth-wicket partnership against England of 195, surpassing the 180-run stand shared by Martin Crowe and Shane Thomson at Lord's in 1994.

James Anderson, who returned 2/57, trapped Blundell (96) with nip-backer while debutant Matty Potts and Matthew Parkinson removed Ajaz Patel (7) and Trent Boult (14) respectively. England need 277 runs to win and go 1-0 up in the three-game Test series.

