Watch: Stumps go flying as Sachin Tendulkar departs for golden duck during IND-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series final

India Legends cruised to a victory against Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022 final, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, on Saturday. Chasing a target of 196 runs, Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka were bowled out for 162 in 18.5 overs. But India didn't have the greatest of starts after winning the toss and opting to bat. In the first over, captain Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for a golden duck and it looked like it could all come crumbling down. But Tendulkar's opening partner Naman Ojha had other plans, racing to an unbeaten knock of 108 runs off 71 balls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Receiving a full length delivery from Nuwan Kulasekara, Tendulkar failed to connect and it saw it go past him to hit the stumps. The India legend finished the tournament with 85 runs in six matches, with a high score of 40. The 2011 ODI World Cup winner also hammered 11 fours and three sixes.

Also Read | India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Highlights: Ojha's 108* helps Tendulkar's IND-L beat SL-L in Road Safety World final

Here is the video of Tendulkar's golden duck:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ojha's blistering knock also included 15 fours and two sixes as India reached 195 for six in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Vinay Kumar also played a crucial knock of 36 runs off 21 balls. Kulasekara was in good bowling form for Sri Lanka and took three wickets. Isuru Udana also bagged two dismissals.

On the other hand, Ishan Jayaratne smashed 51 runs off 22 balls for Sri Lanka, but it proved to be a consolation knock. Vinay was in fantastic form and took three wickets and Abhimanyu Mithun scalped two dismissals.

Ojha's knock also helped the wicketkeeper-batter finish as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 266 runs in six games. He also received the Player of the Match award for his role in the final. Meanwhile, Kulasekara ended as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 13 dismissals in five games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON