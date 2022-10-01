Home / Cricket / India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score: Tendulkar-led IND-L face Dilshan's SL-L in Road Safety World Series Final
India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score: Tendulkar-led IND-L face Dilshan's SL-L in Road Safety World Series Final

Updated on Oct 01, 2022 05:25 PM IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends face Sri lanka Legends in the final, in Raipur on Saturday. Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 Final, IND-L vs SL-L Live Cricket Score and Updates

IND L vs SL L Live: India Legends face Sri Lanka Legends in the final.
ByHT Sports Desk
India Legends face Sri Lanka Legends in the final of Road Safety World Series 2022, in Raipur on Saturday. Both sides have been in good form during the ongoing tournament, with Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends defeating Australia Legends by five wickets in their semi-final fixture. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends had to beat West Indies Legends by 14 runs. All eyes will be on Naman Ojha for India, who is his team's highest run-scorer with 158 runs in five games. Meanwhile, K Kulasekara will be crucial for Sri Lanka, with 10 wickets in four matches and is also the tournament's highest wicket-taker.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 01, 2022 05:25 PM IST

    India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series Final Live: India Legends' semi-final clash

    India Legends defeated Australia Legends by five wickets in the semi-final. Dunk's knock of 46 runs off 26 balls helped Australia post 171 for five in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Mithun and Yusuf took two wickets each for India. A knock of 90 runs off 62 balls by Ojha helped India race to 175 for five in 19.2 overs, winning by five wickets.

  • Oct 01, 2022 05:18 PM IST

    India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series Final Live: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Road Safety World Series 2022 Final between India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, straight from Raipur. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!

