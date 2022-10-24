Watch: Sunil Gavaskar jumps with joy in priceless celebration after Ashwin hits winning runs for India vs Pakistan at WC

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was on cloud nine after Virat Kohli-starrer Team India completed a miraculous run-chase to upstage arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC World T20 2022 opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Playing a blinder of a knock for Rohit Sharma-led Team India in their campaign opener at the famous MCG, run-machine Kohli smashed an explosive half-century to set up a famous final-over win for India against Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Kohli remained unbeaten for India, veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin smashed the winning runs in the final-over thriller between the traditional rivals. Taking to Twitter after India's memorable win over Pakistan, popular sports presenter Jatin Sapru shared a video that captured the priceless reactions of Gavaskar, Irfan Pathan and Krishnamachari Srikkanth.,

Also Read: 'Hats off to Virat for the way he batted': Emotional Rohit drops ultimate praise on Kohli after IND's epic win over PAK

In the video, batting legend Gavaskar was seen jumping with joy after Ashwin and Kohli propelled India to an unforgettable win at T20 World Cup. "Don’t have a caption for this … Don’t think it needs one .. #INDvsPAK," the sports presenter captioned his post on Twitter. The viral video featuring the World Cup winners soon became the talk of the town on social media. The video has already garnered over 20k likes on the microblogging site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at the MCG, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya shared six wickets to restrict Pakistan to 159-8 in the 20-over contest. All-rounder Pandya also delivered the goods with the willow as the star batter scored 40 off 37 balls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Staging India's comeback against the Shaheen Shah Afridi-starrer bowling attack, Kohli played a match-winning knock of 82 off 53 balls to script a stunning win for the Men In Blue. Kohli's batting masterclass guided Team India to a four-wicket triumph over the 2009 champions at the MCG.

Former Indian skipper Kohli was named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics. “Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support,” Kohli said after the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON