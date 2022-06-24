Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: 'Surprised' Kohli explains to players why he is not out after Leicestershire prematurely celebrate his dismissal

The incident happened during the second session of the opening of the four-day Tour game between India and Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:19 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India captain Virat Kohli was left surprised when Leicestershire teammates broke into a celebration prematurely before the umpire denied the hosts the prized wicket. The incident happened during the second session of the opening of the four-day Tour game between India and Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.

It was in the 37th over of the game when Leicestershire pace bowler Abidine Sakande went slightly wide of the off stump as Kohli look to punch it through the covers. But the ball travelled straight to the fielder at second slip.

Sakande was ecstatic at having dismissed one of the modern-era greats, as his others teammates ran to join him. But Kohli was left surprised as he looked at the umpire, who remained unfazed at the appeal from Leicestershire team. Kohli then walked towards the bowler explaining that the ball deflected owing to the irregular bounce and not due to an outside edge.

Here is the video…

Team India's practice game did not get off to a good start. After opting to bat first, India went 5 down for 90 in the opening session with captain Rohit Sharma scoring 25 and Shreyas Iyer going for a 11-ball duck.

Kohli and KS Bharat however helped India script a comeback on the back of a 67-run stand for the sixth wicket before Kohli was dismissed for 33 after Tea.

India are gearing up for the rescheduled fifth Test against England which was part of 2021 tour. A Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp led to the fifth Test being postponed to 2022. It will be played in Edgbaston between July 1 and 5.

India presently lead the series 2-1 after win at the Lord's and at the Oval. England had won at Headingley after a drawn opener.

