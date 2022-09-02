Watch: Suryakumar's epic comment about Yuvraj on 'Could you have hit 6 sixes?' question leaves Virat Kohli in splits

Team India cruised to a 40-run win in their second and final match of group stage against Hong Kong to secure a berth in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022. Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the match for India, as he scored an unbeaten 68 off just 24 deliveries to power the side to a strong score of 192/2 in 20 overs. In the chase, Hong Kong gave a tough fight but eventually fell short, ending their innings on 152/5.

In the final over of the Indian innings, Suryakumar made an explosive start as he hit the bowler Haroon Arshad for three sixes off his first three deliveries. The stage was set for the Indian 31-year-old batter to emulate Yuvraj Singh's historic feat from 15 years ago, when he became the first player in T20I history to hit six sixes in an innings; Yuvraj had made the record against England's Stuart Broad in a T20 World Cup match.

However, Suryakumar was eventually beaten by a short-pitched delivery from Arshad on the fourth ball, and eventually scored 26 off the over. Following the game, the Indian batter sat alongside Virat Kohli as the duo had a chat about their batting performance in the game. The conversation gradually drifted to the last over and Kohli asked Suryakumar whether he targeted six sixes in the final over.

“I was trying my best. But, let's not get past Yuvi paa,” Suryakumar said before breaking into laughter, as Kohli also joined in.

Kohli then described Yuvraj's feat as “stunning.”

“That was a magical over, especially against Broad. That was stunning,” said Kohli.

Team India will return to action on September 4 (Sunday) when the side takes on the second qualifying team from Group A. Hong Kong and Pakistan will meet on September 2 (Friday) for a berth in the Super Four stage.

India, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super Four so far, with the latter defeating Bangladesh in the virtual knock-out match in Group B on Thursday.

