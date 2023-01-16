Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's heart-winning reaction to fan's 'where is our Sanju' question leaves Kerala crowd emotional

If you are in Kerala, you cannot escape the Sanju Samson fan base. Team India, on Sunday night, played their final ODI match of the series against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Virat Kohli's magnificent 166 not out helped India win by 317 runs in Kerala and subsequently script a stunning whitewash against the Asian rivals.

On a lighter note, during Sri Lanka's innings, Suryakumar Yadav was stationed near the boundary ropes while fielding. A section of the crowd was heard chanting 'Sanju'. Suryakumar turned back with a hand-behind-the-ear act, urging the fans to cheer louder.

One of them then asked the India batter, "where is Sanju?" Suryakumar reacted with a million-dollar gesture, as signalling in his heart.

Samson had made it to the T20I squad for India for the Sri Lanka series that preceded the ODI contest, but was ruled out due to a knee injury which he had incurred while fielding near the boundary ropes in the series opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Samson was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," read a BCCI statement in this regard on January 5.

Samson failed to recover as he missed the cut for the impending three-match series against New Zealand at home later this month. Samson is likely to return for the Indian Premier League season that begins from April onwards.

