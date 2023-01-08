Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's million-dollar reaction to Kohli's Instagram story after century vs SL; here's what he replied

Suryakumar Yadav produced an incredible knock in the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, smashing an unbeaten 112 off just 51 deliveries in Rajkot. The India batter smashed seven fours and nine sixes en route an explosive knock on Saturday, as the side defeated Sri Lanka by 91 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Thanks to Suryakumar's brilliant innings, India put a mammoth score of 228/5 in 20 overs; in turn, Sri Lanka could only reach 137.

Following Suryakumar's blazing fast knock, he received praise from fans and cricketers alike; the batter's fellow teammate and India batting legend Virat Kohli also posted an Instagram story for Suryakumar, lauding him for his century.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted Suryakumar's reaction to Kohli's story, and also revealed what the centurion replied to the 34-year-old. Kohli had posted two fire emojis and two applauding emojis as he put a picture of Suryakumar Yadav from his century knock; reacting to the story, the latter passed a smile and said, “Oh baba, look who has posted a story!”

Further, Suryakumar, in his reply to Kohli, wrote, “Bhau, bohot saara pyaar. See you soon (Brother, lots of love. See you soon!)”

Watch:

Earlier, following his side's 91-run win over Sri Lanka in the third T20I, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya lauded Suryakumar Yadav for his explosive knock, saying that the match was Suryakumar versus Sri Lanka.

“Today, it felt like Sri Lanka vs Surya (Suryakumar). That is why Suryakumar is such an important player for us in white-ball cricket. The way he changes the game, the shots he plays, it just breaks the morale of the bowler. It helps the other batters as well,” said Pandya in a press conference after the match.

Team India will return to action on January 10 when the side meets Sri Lanka in the 1st of three ODIs; the series also sees the return of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli in the Indian team.

