Watch: Suryakumar's viral stump-mic 'tu hamara Kachra hai' comment for Kuldeep during 2nd WI ODI ridiculed by fans

Suryakumar Yadav haven't had the best of time in ODI cricket. Served with a golden opportunity to seal his place as a favoured No.4 for India's 2023 World Cup in absence of an injured Shreyas Iyer, the 32-year-old failed to live upto the standards he set for himself following his exploits in T20 format. In the ongoing series, he has managed scores of 19 and 24 only, which added to his tally of 17 innings without a fifty in ODI cricket, leaving fans disappointed. But amid his batting struggles, avid followers of the game were left vexed at a particular comment made by the India batter towards Kuldeep Yadav during the 2nd ODI match. Suryakumar Yadav's comment for Kuldeep did not go down well with fans

It had happened during the 29th over of West Indies' chase. The home team were 48 runs away from the series-levelling win at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Kuldeep was into his seventh over in the innings with West Indies at 134 for four when Suryakumar, stationed at cover, was heard saying: 'Tu hamara Kachra hai', referring to one of the characters from the iconic Bollywood movie Lagaan, who was a spin bowler.

Watch the video here…

Kuldeep did not react to the comment, but fans on social media were left utterly disappointed at the remark. Here are few of the reactions…

Last chance for Suryakumar

India suffered a shock defeat in the second ODI match of the ongoing series against West Indies after being folded for a paltry 181. In the absence of senior players in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were rested to test India's bench strength for the 2023 World Cup, only Ishan Kishan stood out while batting, scoring his second successive fifty. And even while the bowlers put on a decent show, the target was never enough to defend as West Indies chased it down with 92 balls to spare. The series will hence go down to the decider on Tuesday in Barbados.

The third ODI will be Suryakumar's last chance to make a case for himself for the World Cup squad before the proceedings head towards Asia Cup in late August when Iyer is reportedly set to make a return along with KL Rahul.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON