Watch: Team India fans in Zimbabwe chant 'Samson, Samson' with 1 run to win in 2nd ODI; this is how Sanju responded

Team India registered a five-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The bowlers continued on a good show, bowling out a hapless Zimbabwe batting lineup on 161 and even as the visitors faced initial few hiccups, India eventually cruised to a victory in Harare. The KL Rahul-led side had one change from the side that defeated Zimbabwe in the previous game, with Shardul Thakur replacing Deepak Chahar. Shardul didn't disappoint on his return, as he picked three wickets.

The Indian openers had remained unbeaten in the first ODI as Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill slammed fifties to successfully complete a 191-run chase; however, in the next game, KL Rahul returned to the opening spot with Gill batting at 3. The Indian captain, however, failed to make a mark as he was dismissed on 1.

While no Indian batter could score a fifty, Sanju Samson (43*) and Shubman Gill (38) played important knocks to take India to an easy win. Samson eventually hit the winning runs for India as he smashed a massive six in the 26th over with India requiring a run for victory.

In a video shared by Samson's Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals, the fans could be heart chanting the player's name right before he hit the six to seal India's win.

Watch:

Earlier, opting to bowl again, comeback man Thakur (3/38 in seven overs) brilliantly set it up and became the wrecker-in-chief as the Indian bowlers once again came out on top to skittle out Zimbabwe for 161.

In the absence of Deepak Chahar who missed out after his exploits in the last ODI, Thakur made his presence felt and rocked the Zimbabwe top-order with his double blow in the 12th over.

