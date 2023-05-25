Watch: Tendulkar delivers magical five-word message to Akash Madhwal in dressing room speech after 5/5 masterclass

The Mumbai Indians advanced to Qualifier 2 on Wednesday night with a fairly straightforward win over Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai. The side registered an 81-run victory over Krunal Pandya's men; after MI put 182/8 on the board, uncapped Indian pacer Akash Madhwal wrecked havoc on the Super Giants' batting order, registering incredible figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs. Consequently, the side was bowled out on 101. Sachin Tendulkar; Akash Madhwal

Madhwal made his debut in IPL 2023; in seven matches, the pacer has taken 13 wickets and produced a clutch performance in the do-or-die game for MI on Wednesday. While fans and former cricketers alike lauded the 29-year-old, engineer-turned-cricketer Madhwal for his splendid performance, India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar also had words of appreciation for the bowler.

In a video upload by the official YouTube page of the franchise, Tendulkar was urged by Nita Ambani – MI's co-owner – to deliver a short speech following the celebrations after the win. Tendulkar pointed out the game-changing moment in the LSG innings, and also called Madhwal's performances “incredible.”

“Greeny and Surya's partnership set the platform for us. 182 on this big ground, was a good total. The wicket played differently compared to the last game, but when we went out to field, it was as if we were defending 145. That kind of fielding standards were set. It was incredible,” Tendulkar said in the dressing room speech.

“I thought that was one of the reasons Badoni played that shot (in the 10th over against Madhwal), and to me, that was the turning point of the game. Yes, Krunal's wicket was important, but those two wickets in the over, you forced him to play that shot. Few dot shots and he went across the line. To me, that was the turning point. Everyone chipped in. (turning towards Akash Madhwal) Incredible, Madhwal. Continue the good work,” Tendulkar further said.

Madhwal registered the joint-most economical five-wicket haul in IPL history, equalling India great Anil Kumble – who had registered similar figures against Rajasthan Royals while representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2009.

