Home / Cricket / Watch: The moment Zimbabwe created history by winning first-ever ODI against Australia Down Under

Watch: The moment Zimbabwe created history by winning first-ever ODI against Australia Down Under

cricket
Updated on Sep 03, 2022 01:19 PM IST

Brad Evans hit the winning runs for Zimbabwe as the side clinched its first-ever victory against Australia Down Under.

Zimbabwe's winning moments from 3rd ODI against Australia(Twitter/cricketcomau)
Zimbabwe's winning moments from 3rd ODI against Australia(Twitter/cricketcomau)
ByHT Sports Desk

On Saturday, Zimbabwe created history as they registered their first-ever win against Australia Down Under, defeating Aaron Finch's men by 3 wickets in a low-scoring thriller in Townsville. Zimbabwe produced a stunning bowling performance, folding the hosts on 141 – thanks largely to Ryan Burl's incredible bowling spell (5/10), removing the final five Aussie wickets within 18 deliveries. In fact, David Warner scored 94 of the 141 runs that Australia scored in the game.

In the run-chase, Tadiwanashe Marumani (35) and Regis Chakabwa (37) played important knocks for the side and even as Josh Hazlewood (3/30) hurt Zimbabwe in regular intervals alongside Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, and Ashton Agar, Zimbabwe eventually reached the target in 39 overs.

Also read: Mitchell Starc breaks Pakistan legend's staggering ODI world record

Brad Evans hit the winning runs for Zimbabwe against Starc, as the Zimbabweans achieved a historic ODI victory on Australian soil. Justifiably, there were huge celebrations in the Zimbabwe camp after the win - watch:

Earlier, Australia had won the first two matches by five and eight wickets respectively and sealed the series 2-1.

Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva had won the coin toss on Saturday and the story was a much different to the previous two ODIs, as the visitors took three wickets inside the first 10 overs to put the Aussies in pressure straightaway.

No Aussie batter from position 2 to 6 could cross double figures, with Aaron Finch (5), Steven Smith (1), Alex Carey (4), Marcus Stoinis (3), and Cameron Green (3) departing cheaply. Barring Warner, only all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (19) could cross double figures for the side.

In addition to Burl's incredible five-wicket haul, Brad Evans picked two wickets while Sean Williams, Victor Nyauchi, and Richard Ngarava also had a dismissal each to their name.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
zimbabwe cricket australia cricket team
zimbabwe cricket australia cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out