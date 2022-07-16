Watch: Tom Latham shatters glass with powerful six in IRE vs NZ 3rd ODI - 'Breaking Irish hearts and windows'

Centuries from Paul Stirling and Harry Tector went in vain as Ireland suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat against New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Friday. The closely-fought game ended with Ireland falling short by a whisker in a massive 361 chase. Also Read | 'Virat is fighting his own battle': Former selector has his say on whether Kohli makes it to India XI for T20 World Cup

With 10 needed off the last over, Ireland scored five off Blair Tickner's first three balls but Craig Young was run out trying for a second run. On the last ball when the equation read three off one, Ireland got only a leg bye and ended on 359 for nine – their highest-ever ODI total.

New Zealand won the first match by one wicket with one ball to spare and the second by three wickets to set up the sweep. The Kiwis rode Martin Guptill's 18th ODI century and Henry Nicholls' 54-ball innings of 79. The innings also saw skipper Tom Latham launching a six off Andy McBrine. The hit went over mid-on and shattered the glass of the makeshift VIP box at the stadium.

"Tom Latham breaking Irish hearts and windows," wrote sparknzsport while sharing the clip of Latham's six. He scored 30 off 26 deliveries before falling to Curtis Campher.

"It was an amazing game," said Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie after the game. "A bitter pill to swallow, but it was great."

Chasing 361 for the win, Stirling and Tector kept the Irish in the hunt. Stirling reached three figures with a boundary down to third man but perished later for 120. He put on 179 runs with Tector, who hit 108.

"The two hundreds were among the best I've seen," Balbirnie further said. "Tector has been threatening to do this. Getting two in a week is special."

George Dockrell's brisk 22 kept Ireland in the fight until the last ball. But New Zealand held nerves to claim what could have been an easy defeat.

Earlier, they won the first ODI with a world record 24 runs in the last over, and the second by three wickets. The two teams now play three Twenty20 games, starting Monday.

