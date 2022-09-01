Watch: Twitter can't keep calm as Virat Kohli rolls his arm in India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match; concedes six runs

India's star batter Virat Kohli made a blistering return to run-scoring on Wednesday as he scored an unbeaten half-century (59 off 44 deliveries) to help take the side's score to 192/2 in 20 overs against Hong Kong. Kohli had been going through a rough patch and after the second game, the 33-year-old batter remains the highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup 2022. However, Kohli didn't only make a comeback with the bat; captain Rohit Sharma also handed the India star the ball in the 17th over of the match.

Kohli, bowling medium pace, conceded six runs in the over as India eventually restricted Hong Kong to 152/5 to secure a qualification to the Super Four. India became the second team to qualify for the next round after Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their group to book the first berth in the Super Four stage.

Take a look as Kohli came in to bowl against Hong Kong:

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Earlier in the game, Hong Kong displayed a gritty effort with both, ball and bat. They restricted the Indian openers brilliantly during the opening overs of India's innings, with KL Rahul only scoring 36 off 39 deliveries. Rohit was also dismissed early in the game (21 off 13 balls). Things could have turned tricky for India if not for Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkrieg, as he smashed six fours and as many sixes to secure a strong total for the side.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravindra Jadeja picked a wicket each; however, Avesh (1/53) and Arshdeep (1/44) proved expensive in their four-over quota – something that would worry the Indian camp as they prepare for the Super Four stage, where their first match would most likely be against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India will start their Super Four campaign on September 4 (Sunday).

