Watch: Virat Kohli's astonishing 'Kya Hai Yeh?' reaction after Suryakumar Yadav goes berserk in India vs Hong Kong match

Virat Kohli looked enchanted and in awe of teammate Suryakumar Yadav as the India batter blasted a 22-ball half-century and helped India post a strong total of 192/2 in 20 overs against Hong Kong, a score which proved to be a match-winning one as Rohit Sharma and Co. won the game by 40 runs. Suryakumar remained not out on 68 off 26 balls and put on an unbeaten partnership of 98 runs that provided wings to India's innings and allowed them to take off in the final five overs. Surya's innings included six fours and six sixes, four of which came in the final over of the innings as he tonked Hong Kong medium pacer Haroon Arshad for 26 runs.

While the entire India celebrated Suryakumar's whirlwind knock, the one who enjoyed it the most was Kohli. Batting with him, at the other end, Kohli had the best seat in the house to enjoy his partner go hammer and tongs. Surya was dismissed for a run-a-ball 18 in the previous game against Pakistan where he appeared a little roughed up. Yesterday night though was a totally different innings. On a sluggish surface, Suryakumar batted with panache, elegance and dominance, living up to the 360-degree compliment which many have bestowed upon him.

Kohli's reactions at the other end said it all, When Suryakumar smashed the fourth six of the last over, Kohli came up and put his arms around his partner, almost celebrating like it was him who did so. After the innings got over, Kohli dedicated a special gesture, bowing down to Suryakumar as the two batters were on their way back after making it a forgettable final five overs for Hong Kong.

As Kohli walked towards Suryakumar, the camera spotted the former India captain pointing towards the change room and mouthing 'Kya Hai Yeh' (What is this man?), marveling at his partner's brilliance.

"Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav all smiles as they should be. During that partnership of 98, he went out there with the intensity of scoring runs and he did that," New Zealand great Scott Styris said on air.

Suryakumar was fittingly adjudged Player of the Match for scoring a blazing fifty – the sixth of his career and the sixth-fastest by an Indian player in T20Is. Suryakumar's 26 runs off the final over is also the second-highest runs scored by an Indian in any over of a T20I match. After Yuvraj's 6 sixes off Stuart Broad, Suryakumar and Rohit have hit 26 each – against Hong Kong and New Zealand respectively. After the match, skipper Rohit, like Kohli, too couldn't help but marvel at some of the shots Surya played.

"Honestly the kind of innings that [Suryakumar] played today, the words will be short. Every now and then, he comes up with such kind of knocks. With the confidence he's got, he's going to come out and bat fearlessly, and some of the shots he played today, they are not in the books," the India captain said.

