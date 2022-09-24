Watch: Twitter left bemused after Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq compares match result to 'din-raat, sardi-garmi'

Pakistan faced a disappointing 63-run defeat to England in the third T20I of the seven-match series in Karachi on Friday. After being invited to bat, England posted a mammoth score of 221/3 in 20 overs, thanks to brilliant knocks of Will Jacks (40 off 22 balls), Ben Duckett (70* off 42 balls) and Harry Brook (81 off 35 balls). In turn, Pakistan could only reach 158/8, thanks largely to Shan Masood's unbeaten 65 after their top-3 of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Haider Ali was dismissed in single-digit scores.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both, Babar and Rizwan, who had shared an unbeaten 203-run stand in the second T20I to secure a 10-wicket win for Pakistan, scored 8 runs each before Wood had the Pakistan skipper caught at third man in the third over, and Topley clean-bowled Rizwan with a brilliant slower ball.

Also read: Watch: Bizarre scene in PAK vs ENG T20I as Haris Rauf's bouncer gets caught in Brook's helmet; pacer's reaction is gold

Pakistan slipped to 28-4 within the first six overs of the batting powerplay when Haider Ali was brilliantly snapped up by Adil Rashid at backward square leg and Sam Curran undid Iftikhar Ahmed with a short-pitched delivery. Left-hander Shan Masood, who made his T20 debut in the first game, top-scored with an unbeaten 65 off 40 balls but Pakistan always lagged well behind once it lost Babar and Rizwan and in the face of Wood's fast deliveries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the game, the side's head coach Saqlain Mushtaq attended the press conference, where he was quizzed about the side's heavy loss. However, one of his answers left many fans on Twitter bemused and as a result, the video clip went viral in no time.

“Day and night, summer and winter, rains.. they are all natural. Just like that, sport is also the same. Win and loss will be there. We need to accept it, and we do. It's natural, what can we do?” Mushtaq said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Yes, everyone wants to win. Fans want, you all want, all those who are from Pakistan want us to win. But again, day and night, life and death, it's all natural. What we have is intent, rest we can only pray,” he further said.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mushtaq's unusual comment in the presser:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan will return for the fourth T20I of the series on September 25 at the same venue (Karachi).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON