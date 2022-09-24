Watch: Bizarre scene in PAK vs ENG T20I as Haris Rauf's bouncer gets caught in Brook's helmet; pacer's reaction is gold

England cruised to a 63-run victory and took a 2-1 lead in their seven-match T20I series vs Pakistan in the 3rd T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi, on Friday. Meanwhile, Harry Brook was also in dominating form as he hammered an unbeaten knock of 81 runs off 35 balls, including eight fours and five sixes. Ben Duckett also smacked an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 42 balls (eight fours and a six) as England raced to 221 for three in 20 overs, setting a target of 222 runs.

The visitors proved to be too strong for Pakistan as Mark Wood's three-wicket haul, Adil Rashid's two dismissals helped England restrict Pakistan to 158 for eight in 20 overs, winning by 63 runs.

Other than his devastating knock, Wood also had a bizarre moment during the 17th over of England's innings. In the fourth delivery of the over, Brook received a sharp bouncer from Haris Rauf, which followed him as he swayed out of the way, but it managed to deflect past his chin and into his helmet's visor, although it didn't cause any damage to the cricketer. Reacting to the moment, Rauf sprinted towards the batter to check if he was fine, and was also joined by Mohammad Rizwan.

PCB's official Twitter handle posted a video of the incident on social media and captioned it as, ""Caught in the grille" Brook gets a hug from Rauf after the sharp bouncer #PAKvENG | #UKSePK".

Here is the video:

"Caught in the grille"



Brook gets a hug from Rauf after the sharp bouncer 🤝#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/UZRljMQt9C — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 23, 2022

Despite an unbeaten knock of 65 runs off 40 balls by Shan Masood from no.4 for Pakistan, the hosts had a massive top-order collapse. Openers Rizwan and Babar Azam could only muster eight off 14 balls and eight off six deliveries respectively. Meanwhile, Haider Ali was dismissed after registering three runs off five balls.

