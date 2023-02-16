Watch: Twitter smashes 'Bazball' after Root's 'embarrassing' dismissal as England star attempts reverse-sweep vs Wagner

England returned to Test action on Thursday when the side took part in the opening match of the two-Test series against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. The Ben Stokes-led side is all but out of contention for a place in the World Test Championship final, but the side will be aiming to end its campaign in the ongoing cycle on a high. Last year, England unleashed an aggressive style of cricket in the longest format under the duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum that became popular as the ‘Bazball’.

With this approach, England clinched series wins over New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan in the longest format of the game, and also defeated India in the rescheduled fifth Test of the series in July. In 2023, England continued on its aggressive approach and on Day 1 of the first Test, Joe Root gave a perfect example of how England is playing a new brand of cricket.

Root, a more conventional Test batter, attempted a lofted reverse-sweep off left-arm pacer Neil Wagner. Shortly after tea, Root attempted the shot that left the netizens stunned.

Watch:

However, the same shot also eventually led to his dismissal. Against the same bowler, Root attempted the reverse-sweep again but this time, he handed an easy catch to Daryl Mitchell at slips.

Watch:

The fans on Twitter weren't too happy with Root's overtly aggressive approach and were critical of the ‘Bazball’ style.

Earlier, Harry Brook quelled a New Zealand fightback by smashing a fast half-century to push England to 279 for five at the dinner break in the first day-night test in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Brook was 79 not out from 64 balls, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes on 27 as dark clouds gathered at the Bay Oval where New Zealand won the toss and elected to field.

