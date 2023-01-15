Watch: Ugly collision between Sri Lanka fielders forces halt in play in 3rd ODI; Kohli's reaction to Shanaka wins hearts

A rather unfortunate incident took place during the third and final ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka, as two players – Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara – had an ugly clash as they tried to stop a boundary during the 43rd over of the Indian innings. Team India's Virat Kohli had smashed the delivery away to fine leg boundary and Vandersay and Bandara, who ran from the opposite ends, clashed horribly, resulting in injuries to the duo.

The play was halted for several minutes as the duo received treatment for the injuries and had to eventually be stretchered off the field. The Sri Lankan cricketers were visibly tensed and surrounded the duo as they received treatment. When both Vandersay and Bandara were taken off the field, Virat Kohli asked Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka if all was well.

Watch:

Earlier, Kohli had smashed his 46th century in ODIs, bringing his ton in 85 deliveries. Shubman Gill also scored his second century in the format, as he was dismissed on 116 off 97 deliveries.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bat at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum. Kohli's century is his second in the series and third in last four ODIs; the Indian batter had scored 113 in the third and final ODI of the series against Bangladesh, and posted an identical 113 in the opening match of the Sri Lanka ODIs as well.

Kohli ended his innings at a brilliant unbeaten 166 with 13 fours and 8 sixes.

India have already won the series against Sri Lanka, having defeated the visitors by 67 runs in Guwahati before securing another four-wicket victory at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

