Watch: Ugly scenes as Mitchell Johnson angrily shoves Yusuf Pathan in heated altercation during Legends League Cricket

Mitchell Johnson and Yusuf were involved in a heated verbal altercation during a qualifier match of the Legends League Cricket between Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on Sunday. The incident took place at the end of the 19th over of the BK innings after Johnson had dismissed Yusuf off the last ball of the over. Earlier in the over. Yusuf had hammered Johnson for 6, 4 and 6 off the first three balls; however, once Yusuf picked out the fielder at deep mid-wicket to lose his wicket is when things turned ugly.

Johnson was seen muttering a few words to Yusuf, who did not take kindly to whatever the former Australia quick had to say. Yusuf was not pleased and he walked up to Johnson to give him a reply but while he was at it, the chirping between the two went on. It reached a stage where the two former international cricketers came face-to-face almost running into each other. As Yusuf got too close, Johnson took exception to it and shoved the outgoing batter. The former India all-rounder did not back down there either and constantly had a go at Johnson verbals before the two were separated by the on-field umpire even as the fielders looked on.

Watch the video below:

Johnson, who returned expensive figures of 2/51, eventually had the last laugh though as India Capitals defeated Bhilwara Kings by four wickets to progress to the final. Having said that not all is lost for the Kings as they will battle The Gujarat Giants, with the winner securing a place in the final. Yusuf and Johnson could well come face to face again in the summit clash provided the Kings are able to slay the Giants later tonight.

In-form Yusuf (48 off 28) and Rajesh Bishnoi's (36 not out off 11 balls) assault in death overs saw the Kings add 56 runs in the last three overs to post a challenging total. Shane Watson hit 10 fours and two sixes during his splendid 65-run knock off 39 balls and William Porterfield, on the other hand, struck seven fours and three sixes in his 37-ball 59. Even though Yusuf's knock, and half-centuries from Porterfield and Watson powered the Kings to 226/5, the Capitals chased it down with three balls to spare.

In a battle between Top-2 teams of the league, table-toppers India Capitals responded well while chasing Kings' total. Scoring at a brisk rate, Ross Taylor kept them in the hunt by smashing the quickest fifty of the season in just 20 balls before Sudeep Tyagi dismissed him on 84 with the team still needing 59 runs from 29 balls. After Taylor’s departure, Ashley Nurse kept the challenge alive for the Capitals along with Liam Plunkett as the duo kept the required run-rate under control. When eight runs needed off five deliveries, Nurse not only took his side over the line with back-to-back huge sixes but also completed his half-century in style.

