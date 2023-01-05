Watch: Umran Malik's blazing fast speeds rattle Sri Lanka batters Rajapaksa, Hasaranga's stumps in 2nd T20I

Umran Malik had another good day at the office – although relatively more expensive – during the 2nd T20I of the series against Sri Lanka. Umran picked three wickets, conceding 48 runs in the match in Pune. The bowler took the important wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, and Wanindu Hasaranga in the game - the latter two on back-to-back occasions. Umran castled Rajapaksa and Hasaranga with absolute scorchers; while he bowled Rajapaksa with a 147kph delivery, Hasaranga played the wrong line as he was done in with a 140kph ball going away from the right-hander.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bowler consistently bowled at 140kph+ speeds throughout his spells in the game; in the first T20I, he became the fastest Indian bowler in history when he clocked 155kph to dismiss Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Also read: 'As professional, you can't be doing this': Gavaskar fumes at Arshdeep's no ball hat-trick, Mavi overstepping in 2nd T20

Here's the delivery that led to the dismissal of Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the game:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And here's the ball that dismissed Hasaranga:

However, despite his three wickets, Sri Lanka put a strong total of 206/6 in 20 overs as India bowlers conceded 7 no balls – five of which came from Arshdeep Singh. The free hits proved expensive for the Indian team as Kusal Mendis (52) and Dasun Shanaka (56*) scored brilliant half-centuries in the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I in Pune. The Indian team made two changes to their playing eleven Sri Lanka with pacer Arshdeep Singh replacing Harshal Patel and Rahul Tripathi for the injured Sanju Samson. Arshdeep was unavailable for selection in the first match after not having completely recovered from illness.

India had secured a narrow two-run victory in the first T20I of the series in Mumbai. During the game, however, Samson had hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, which sees the return of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON