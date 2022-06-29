Watch: Umran Malik's heartwarming reaction after his first wicket in Team India colours during 2nd T20I against Ireland

Umran Malik only bowled one over in his debut match for India against Ireland, but played a crucial role in his second game for the side as the visitors clinched a 2-0 series win in Dublin. The 22-year-old speedster was tasked with defending 17 runs in the all-important final over of the innings, and even as he conceded 9 runs off the first three balls, Umran made a splendid comeback to secure a four-run victory for the side.

The pacer also picked his first wicket in India colours during the game, as he dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker on 5 in the 14th over. He had bowled three extras (2 wides, 1 no-ball) in the over, but remained undeterred even as Ireland were cruising in the run-chase, eventually dismissing Tucker with a full delivery onto the stumps. The batter, in a bid to loft the delivery over the boundary, failed to time the ball to perfection and was caught near the long-on boundary.

Watch Umran's heartwarming reaction after his first wicket in international cricket here:

Earlier, Deepak Hooda (104) and Sanju Samson (77) forged a record 176-run stand for the second wicket, that helped India reach a strong score of 225/7 in 20 overs. However, Ireland gave India a scare as captain Andrew Balbirnie (60), Paul Stirling (40), Harry Tector (39), George Dockrell (34*) and Mark Adair (23*) all played impressive knocks to take the home side close to a stunning upset in Dublin.

Umran ended with figures of 1/42 in four overs, but was still the third-most-expensive bowler in the Indian innings. While Harshal Patel registered figures of 1/54, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a wicket while conceding 46 runs in four overs. Spinner Axar Patel, who bowled only 2 overs, conceded 12 while youngster Ravi Bishnoi ended with figures of 1/41.

